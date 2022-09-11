Purdue (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0) Game Center

After a nice tune-up at home against Indiana State it is time for Purdue to go out on the road for the first time this year. Last season Purdue won games at Iowa, Nebraska, UConn, Wrigley Field, and a bowl game. It was the first time the program has won five games in one season away from Ross-Ade Stadium since 1943.

Since Joe Tiller retired Purdue is only 5-12 against non-conference opponents away from Ross-Ade Stadium. Three of those wins were in bowl games over Western Michigan, Arizona, and Tennessee. The only non-conference road games Purdue has won since were Missouri in 2017 and UConn last year.

It won’t be easy. Syracuse features Sean tucker, a sophomore running back who is one of the best in the country. They have looked pretty good in blowing out Louisville and UConn to start, so this should be a very good road test before the Big Ten season picks back up.