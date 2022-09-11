 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue 56, Indiana State 0: In Tweets

We mined something for this.

By Travis Miller
I feel like I need to refer to former writer Juan Crespo as the Juan Sports Bureau. He was bring up all kinds of random factoids and stats yesterday as Purdue was rolling while leading by multiple touchdowns. He pointed out that Purdue held a team under 200 yards for the first time since Eastern Kentucky in 2012 and that it got pick-sixes in consecutive games for the first time since 2010 (although Josh Johnson and Ricardo Allen did it in the same game against Marshall in 2012).

Purdue only gave up 145 yards defensively, the fewest under Brohm, where the previous best was the 35-3 win at Missouri in 2017. This game was so much in hand that a lot of our tweets here are making fun of Notre Dame. I mean, let’s be honest: Marshall winning in South Bend is a lot more entertaining that us winning by eight touchdowns.

