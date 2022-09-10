Indiana State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

This one should be an easier one this week. Purdue is entering as a massive favorite at home in a paycheck game against an FCS team. I feel like if this game is close at any point in the second half it will be time to panic. Purdue has such an advantage in talent, depth, and resources that winning shouldn’t be a concern today.

We are also giving a moment of silence for Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, who were Indiana State football players that were killed in a car accident a few weeks ago. It is a solemn moment for a program that had a rough start to the season.

As far as the game goes, it is time to work on some things. and tune up for Syracuse next week. Can Purdue actually run the ball and tackle better this week? Those were the largest issues from last week.