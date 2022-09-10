 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Let’s have a fun afternoon.

By Travis Miller
This one should be an easier one this week. Purdue is entering as a massive favorite at home in a paycheck game against an FCS team. I feel like if this game is close at any point in the second half it will be time to panic. Purdue has such an advantage in talent, depth, and resources that winning shouldn’t be a concern today.

We are also giving a moment of silence for Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, who were Indiana State football players that were killed in a car accident a few weeks ago. It is a solemn moment for a program that had a rough start to the season.

As far as the game goes, it is time to work on some things. and tune up for Syracuse next week. Can Purdue actually run the ball and tackle better this week? Those were the largest issues from last week.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Indiana State Sycamores
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Grass
Mascot Sycamore Sam, described as a "woodland creature" since they are Trees.
Tickets $17 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 4:00 pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds No Line Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 5-0
Last Purdue Win 38-14 at Purdue on 9/12/2015
Last Indiana State Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation Sycamore Pride
Weather Forecast 81 degrees, isolated storms
2021 Indiana State Postseason None
Coach Curt Mallory (18-28 in 5th season)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, T-Mill & Jace

