Purdue Football: Purdue On Film - Outside Zone

Purdue’s run game, and subsequently the offensive line, take a good bit of flack, and often for good reason. The run game was an important part of Jeff Brohm’s offense at Western Kentucky, and played an important role early in his Purdue tenure. Lately though, it’s either been ineffective or forgotten.

Looking back at the Tennessee game, I’m more optimistic about the run game for the 2022 season than I have been in several seasons. First off, Brohm ran the ball 30 times. Granted, he threw it 46 times, but he didn’t completely abandon the run game, which is a positive. They didn’t see a ton off success on the ground, but King Doerue managed to averaged 4.5 yards a carry on 10 attempts, which isn’t terrible. Tennessee’s pass defense was wretched, but their front 7 (usually a front 6 vs Purdue) was still formidable. They had monsters on the D-line, and big, athletic linebackers.

While Purdue’s offensive line didn’t dominate the Tennessee front, they kept things moving in the right direction, and were close to breaking a few big runs. If they can carry their performance (with slight improvement) from the Music City bowl over to the game tonight against Penn State, the run game could play a bigger role than anticipated. Purdue doesn’t need a dominant run game, but a functional run game would make everything easier for Aidan O’Connell. I think they have the pieces in place along the offensive line this year, and the backs are...OK.

Doing film breakdown on run plays is tricky. Individual linemen are hard to see from the side view and clear running lanes look closed. Ideally, I would either have an overhead shot or a shot from behind the quarterback, but I’ll try not to let perfect get in the way of good enough. I’m going to give it a shot on this play from the side TV angle and see how it goes.

Outside Zone

You hear about zone running and zone reads all the time in college football. On this play, Brohm dials up a zone play and Horvath is a step away from breaking it. I’m calling this outside zone, but it could be mid-zone, it’s hard to tell from this angle.

There isn’t a huge different between outside and mid zone anyway. In outside zone, the running back’s path is to the outside foot of the play side tackle, in mid zone, his path is to the inside foot of the left tackle. Anyway, this is outside zone until further notice.

In a zone blocking scheme, linemen block gaps instead of individual linemen. On this play, each lineman is responsible for the gap to their right (play side).

On the front side of the play, the center blocks the A gap to his right, the right guard blocks the B gap, the right tackle blocks C gap.

On the backside, the left guard is responsible for the A gap to his right. The left tackle is responsible for cutting off the backside defender.

Zone blocking relies on combo blocks to get to the second level. A combo block isn’t exactly a double team. The goal of a combo block is for one linemen to help the other with a quick hit on a defender before climbing to the next level and finding a linebacker. It’s similar to how a running back chips a defensive end before going out into a route. You’ll see a combo block on the backside of this play.

1st Read in Progress

Key

Offense

Orange Box - Running Back (Alexander Horvath)

Defense

Black Circle - Play Side Defensive End

Green Circle - Nose Guard (play side defensive tackle)

You can tell a team is running outside or mid zone by the running back. On this play, Horvath (orange box) takes what is called a “rocker step” at the snap. This puts his shoulders diagonal to the line of scrimmage. He stays on this path (black arrow) while first reading the end player on the line, and then moving down to the tackle if the end read is covered (this is usually 5 steps and then get vertical).

1st Read in Progress

Key

Offense

Orange Box - Running Back (Alexander Horvath)

Defense

Black Circle - Play Side Defensive End

Green Circle - Nose Guard (play side defensive tackle)

You can see Horvath on his path after the snap. Since I’m calling this outside zone, the path takes him off the hip of the right tackle. If the play side defensive end doesn’t set the edge and jumps inside, he stays on his path to the end, and gets vertical as soon as he gets outside the tackle. His first read is to press the C gap (outside the tackle).

If the play side defensive end sets the edge (which is his job) and path outside the tackle (C Gap) isn’t available, the running back moves to his second read, which is the play side defensive tackle, and the B gap. How the play side tackle is blocked dictates when the running back gets vertical. Zone runs are one cut runs. The back reads the defense until he sees a gap, sticks a foot in the ground, and gets vertical. A patient, yet decisive running back is crucial for this play.

Front Side Blocking

Key

Offense

Orange Box - Running Back (Alexander Horvath)

Green Box - Center (Gus Hartwig)

Black Box - Right Tackle (Cam Craig)

Defense

Black Circle - Play Side Defensive End

Green Circle - Nose Guard (play side defensive tackle)

We can start to see how this play is set up on the front side. The right tackle (black box) is blocking the gap to his right (C gap). You can see him engaged with the play side defensive end (black circle). Since the defensive end stays in the C gap, the right guard climbs to the play side linebacker because there is no one in the B gap (as seen below). The center (green box) blocks the nose (green circle) in the A gap.

Back Side Blocking

Key

Offense

Purple Box - Quarterback (Aidan O’Connell)

Orange Box - Running Back (Alexander Horvath)

Blue Box - Left Tackle (Greg Long)

Defense

Backside Defensive End/Linebacker- Purple Circle

Backside Defensive Tackle - Blue Circle

This is technically a zone read. We know the chances of O’Connell (purple box) pulling the ball are slim to none, but he’s supposed to be reading the backside defensive end (purple circle) on this play. If Austin Burton is running this play, the back side end has to stay home. If he crashes down, Burton pulls the ball and takes an easy gain off the backside of the play. On this play, the nominal threat of AOC pulling the ball slows the defensive end down half a step.

It’s tough to see, but left tackle (blue box) is responsible for cutting off the back side tackle (blue circle). If you look at the blue circle, you can see the right guard working a combo block. His job is to tag the tackle, slowing him down, and then work up to the linebacker in his gap (as seen below).

Climbing Guards

Key

Offense

Red Box - Left Guard (Spencer Holstege)

Yellow Box - Right Guard (Tyler Witt)

The key to running outside zone is getting guards (or a center in some cases) on linebackers. Remember, they’re blocking areas, not individual players. The backside guard (left guard in this instance) (red box) is responsible for the linebacker in the backside B gap. The right guard (yellow box) is responsible for the front side linebacker (yellow circle) in the front side B gap. In this case. Responsibilities vary on zone runs based on how the defense is lined up.

You’ll notice the front side guard doesn’t work a combo on this play. That’s because Purdue doesn’t want to slow down the play side defensive tackle. They want him flowing towards the ball.

Making the Read

1st Read in Progress

Key

Offense

Orange Box - Running Back (Alexander Horvath)

Defense

Black Circle - Play Side Defensive End

Green Circle - Nose Guard (play side defensive tackle)

Here’s a close up to better see what Horvath (orange box) is looking at on this play. He’s made the first read. The play side defensive end (black circle) is in the C gap. That means this run is heading towards the B gap. Horvath is now reading the play side defensive tackle (green circle). He’s showing decent patience here. He needs to keep pushing the ball to the C gap for this to work. If he cuts up too soon, the play side tackle will be in position to make a play.

If you look at the green circle, you can see the center engaged with the tackles inside shoulder. This is solid technique and one of the reasons why Gus Hartwig is Purdue’s best run blocker. He’s going to use the defensive tackles size, strength, and momentum against him.

Backside Issues

The front side is blocked up perfectly, but there is a small issue on the backside of the play. If you look inside the blue circle, you can see #75 (Spencer Holstege) tagging the backside tackle and climbing. That looks Ok, but you would like to see Holstege already climbing to cut off the backside linebacker.

The issue is the left tackle doesn’t have his head across the backside defensive tackle. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t easy. The tackle is a big, strong dude trying to force his way down the line, but the backside tackle has to do a better job of cutting him off, subsequently, the guard gets stuck on the combo block for an extra step.

The guards do a decent job of climbing. I talked about the issue on the backside of the play already. The left guard (purple box) has to get across the face of the backside linebacker (purple circle)and cut him off. Ideally, he’s one more step up field than he is right now. This is easy to say going frame by frame, it’s much harder to achieve in real speed against elite athletes.

The front side of this play is blocked to perfection. The right guard (yellow box) is through the B gap and has the front side linebacker (yellow circle) dead to rights. It’s the right guard’s job to kick the front side linebacker out. He needs to turn him so his numbers are facing the sideline and not the end zone.

Time to Cut

It’s decision time for Horvath (orange box). He’s reading the front side defensive tackle (green circle) and has to decide how he wants to attack. If you look at the green circle, you can see the center still working on the inside shoulder for the tackle. That’s great technique. He’s washing the defensive tackle down the line. That makes Horvath’s decision much easier. He’s going to cut off the backside of the center.

Critical Moment

This is it. If the play is going to work, it has to work at this instant. Horvath (Orange box) has made his cut. Once you do that on a zone play, there is no going back. You either hit the hole, or you don’t.

Fortunately, Hartwig (inside green circle) is dominating the front side tackle. This is textbook by Hartwig. He has the tackle washed out of the play and is sealing him to the outside allowing Horvath to cut off his backside into open space. It’s hard to see from this view, but the B gap is wide open.

The front side of this play is blocked perfectly. The right guard (yellow circle) is turning the linebackers numbers, and removing him from play. You can’t draw it up better than this. I’s perfection.

The backside of the play is still having issues. The left tackle (blue circle) still isn’t across the face of the backside end. You shouldn’t be able to see the defender’s number if this is blocked correctly.

The left guard (red circle) is a bigger issue. He’s reaching for the linebacker but is on the wrong shoulder. He needs to cut him off and get to his play side shoulder, instead, he’s on the backside shoulder and the linebacker has his play side arm free. You want to wash down the front side and cut off the backside. The backside linebacker is still flowing to the ball.

Bullies

Hartwig (green circle) has absolutely bullied the front side tackle. He’s not even looking at the player he’s attempting to tackle. Total dominance.

The right guard (yellow circle) is doing the same thing to the linebacker. He’s turning him the linebacker and has him sealed to the outside. Throw in the right tackle sealing the play side end to the outside and this is perfect front side blocking. This is how Alabama blocks the front side of the outside zone.

This is already a successful run, the backside linebacker (red circle) is going to determine just how successful. The left guard is still reaching. He’s trying hard to get across, but the linebacker still has his inside arm free and is driving to the ball. The right guard needed to be a step further up the field in order to better cut him off.

Close...Very Close....But Yet, So Far Away

The backside linebacker (red circle) is the only player with a chance to make this play. If Horvath can beat him, this might be a touchdown. The problem for Purdue on this play is Horvath isn’t that type of back. A running back like DJ Knox would try to make the linebacker miss, a back like Raheem Mostert would hit the turbo button and try to run past the linebacker. Horvath is already in bulldozer mode.

Still Nice

Horvath runs into contact and drives forward for 7 yard gain on 1st down. He was one backside block, one broken or missed tackle away from a huge run. Purdue will take a 7 yard run on 1st down every day and twice on Sunday (or Thursday night).

In Summary

I’m optimistic about the run game this season because 2 of the 3 guys dominating the front side of this play are back. Center Gus Hartwig might be the best center in the Big10. He’s a red shirt sophomore on the Rimington Watch List (best center in America). He’s solid in pass protection and can be dominant in the run game.

Right tackle Cam Craig is back and he might be better in the run game than the pass game, and he’s not a bad in pass protection and is only getting better. He did a great job on this play of keeping the play side defensive end sealed.

Purdue will replace right guard Tyler Witt, and that won’t be an easy task. The Western Kentucky transfer played a bunch of football, and was always solid. On this play he was spectacular. It looks like red shirt freshman Marcus Mbow will start at right guard. Mbow is a great athlete, and has forced his way into the rotation over a few guys that have been in the program longer. He has Gus Hartwig level potential.

The backside of the line should be fine as well. This was’t Spencer Holstege’s best moment, but he’s a solid, experienced option at guard, and Purdue has senior FIU transfer Sione Finau ready to step into the guard rotation as well. This is the most reliable depth I’ve seen on a Purdue offensive line under Brohm.

While I enjoyed the Alexander Horvath experience, he’s a much better H-Back than a running back (as seen by him making the Chargers!). It’s time for King Doerue to show he’s capable of breaking off big runs, or transfer back Kobe Lewis could cut into his work load. If Purdue blocks the outside zone this well, any running back on the roster will find success.

Purdue is never going to be a run dominant team under Brohm, but if they can be a competent running team this season, an already dangerous offense will be that much better.

I’m not confident, but I am optimistic.