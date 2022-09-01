Week 1 Big Ten Preview

The first week of Big Ten football is always a great one. Once USC and UCLA join the conference we can have as many as 16 games around the league in a given week. This week we have some conference games on the docket and a really good one in Columbus, but most of the league has a sweet slate of cupcakes lined up. Northwestern is off because they played in Ireland last week.

Thursday

Penn State (0-0, 0-0) at Purdue (0-0, 0-0) 8pm, FOX

Black Shoe Diaries Preview

I don’t feel good about this one. In general, I am still high on Purdue football and think we’re a bowl team. Basketball taught me to aim low in expectations though, so naturally any West dreams can get crushed from the get-go. This game feels like the 2018 opener against Northwestern, where Purdue had some great moments, but stalled in the second half and came up just short. I fear that happens again. Penn State 27, Purdue 24

New Mexico State (0-1) at Minnesota (0-0) 9pm, BTN

The Daily Gopher Preview

We have Jerry Kill BEEF in this one, as he is not a fan of PJ Fleck taking over the team he once coached. It probably won’t matter. This is a paycheck game for the Aggies, who lead a vagabond existence at the edges of FBS as an independent. At least Mo Ibrahim gets to come back after last year. Minnesota 40, New Mexico State 7

Friday

Western Michigan (0-0) at #15 Michigan State (0-0) 7pm, ESPN

The Only Colors Preview

Sparty starts off at home with some delicious in-state MACtion, and it is one of the better MAC teams out there. WMU was 8-5 a year ago, but lost 47-14 at Michigan. They did have a 44-41 win at Pitt, the team Michigan beat in the Peach Bowl, so this one could be interesting for a bit. This is also the landing spot for former Purdue cornerback Anthony Romphf. Michigan State 31, Western Michigan 17

Illinois (1-0, 0-0) at Indiana (0-0, 0-0) 8pm, Fox Sports 1

The Champaign Room Preview

Crimson Quarry Preview

It is early, but the winner of this game can start thinking of a bowl bid. Indiana won’t beat one of the big 4 in its division or Cincinnati, so their margin for error is slim. They need this one at home. Illinois got a big home win over Wyoming last week and their defense looks feisty. I think the Illini will be a pain in the ass for a lot of teams to play this year. Also, expect the same old sorry-assed Hoosiers. Illinois 21, Indiana 13

Saturday

Colorado State (0-0) at #8 Michigan (0-0) Noon, ABC

Maize N’ Brew Preview

The defending league champs have a squishy soft non-conference schedule, as Colorado State was 3-9 last year, Hawaii is rebuilding, and UConn is UConn. They are treating this as an exhibition to audition a starting QB. Michigan 48, Colorado State 10

South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0) Noon, Fox Sports 1

Black Heart Gold Pants Preview

Did Iowa not learn its lesson a few years ago when it lost to North Dakota State? South Dakota State is just a small step below the Bison, and they are No. 3 in the FCS poll behind Montana and North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are a dangerous FCS team and they beat an FBS team last year in Colorado State. In 2019 they pushed Minnesota before losing by 7. Iowa should win, but the Jackrabbits could provide a scare. Iowa 24, South Dakota State 14

Buffalo (0-0) at Maryland (0-0) Noon, BTN

Testudo Time Preview

How bad was Buffalo last year? Nebraska won and it wasn’t a close game. That’s all I need to know. Maryland 45, Buffalo 10

Rutgers (0-0) at Boston College (0-0) Noon, ACC Network

On the Banks Preview

We’re still doing this Rutgers thing in the Big Ten? Both of these teams were decidedly mediocre last year, so I don’t care. Rutgers, I guess. Rutgers 21, Boston College 17

North Dakota (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1) 3:30pm, BTN

Corn Nation Preview

At least it is North Dakota instead of North Dakota State. Nebraska was smart enough to avoid that trap. The Fighting Hawks are good, but not NDSU good. For one day it will be a happy Scott Frost Day in Lincoln. Nebraska 38, North Dakota 13

Illinois State (0-0) at #18 Wisconsin (0-0) 7pm. Fox Sports 1

Bucky’s Fifth Quarter Preview

At least Brock Spack was on the last Purdue staff to beat Wisconsin. It is going to be a lot harder for him to do it with Illinois State. Wisconsin 51, Illinois State 7

#5 Notre Dame (0-0) at #2 Ohio State (0-0) 7:30pm, ABC

Land-Grant Holyland Preview

It is the rare early season game where the winner will receive a huge boost towards making the playoff while the loser can still be in the race because it is a “quality loss”. Any time there is a chance to knock Notre Dame out of a high ranking early you have to enjoy it. Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 27