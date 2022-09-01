Penn State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

After eight months off, it’s time for Purdue football again! We’re under the lights on a beautiful night in West Lafayette. It should be a fantastic night for football with a big crowd.

And it is a big game, too. We get the Penn State Nittany Lions, a perennial power in the Big Ten and our toughest crossover opponent from the East Division. Purdue has not beaten Penn State in 18 years and has only beaten them three times ever. Both teams have aspirations to win their divisions and reach Indianapolis, but only the winner has a leg up in that race. Given that Purdue has to go to Wisconsin and Minnesota, its toughest divisional opponents, so we need to take care of business at home.

This is a waypoint game for Purdue. Win, and there is a real possibility for a very special season. Lose, and we should still make a bowl game, but the West feels like a long shot.