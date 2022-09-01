Penn State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

After eight months off, it’s time for Purdue football again! We’re under the lights on a beautiful night in West Lafayette. It should be a fantastic night for football with a big crowd.
And it is a big game, too. We get the Penn State Nittany Lions, a perennial power in the Big Ten and our toughest crossover opponent from the East Division. Purdue has not beaten Penn State in 18 years and has only beaten them three times ever. Both teams have aspirations to win their divisions and reach Indianapolis, but only the winner has a leg up in that race. Given that Purdue has to go to Wisconsin and Minnesota, its toughest divisional opponents, so we need to take care of business at home.
This is a waypoint game for Purdue. Win, and there is a real possibility for a very special season. Lose, and we should still make a bowl game, but the West feels like a long shot.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|Stadium
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|Capacity
|57,236
|Surface
|Grass
|Mascot
|A NIttany Lion, so a suit that looks liek it has not been updated since 1934
|Tickets
|$34 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|8:00 pm EST
|TV
|FOX
|Online Streaming
|FOX
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Penn State by 3.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Penn State leads 15-3-1
|Last Purdue Win
|20-13 at Penn State on 10/9/-2004
|Last Penn State Win
|35-7 at Penn State on 10/5/2019
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Black Shoe Diaries
|Weather Forecast
|84 degrees, partly cloudy
|2021 Penn State Postseason
|Lost to Arkansas 24-10 in Outback Bowl
|Coach
|James Franklin (67-34 in 9th season at Penn State, 91-49 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Yes, T-Mill & Jace
