Penn State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Bring on the season!

By Travis Miller
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 Ohio at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After eight months off, it’s time for Purdue football again! We’re under the lights on a beautiful night in West Lafayette. It should be a fantastic night for football with a big crowd.

And it is a big game, too. We get the Penn State Nittany Lions, a perennial power in the Big Ten and our toughest crossover opponent from the East Division. Purdue has not beaten Penn State in 18 years and has only beaten them three times ever. Both teams have aspirations to win their divisions and reach Indianapolis, but only the winner has a leg up in that race. Given that Purdue has to go to Wisconsin and Minnesota, its toughest divisional opponents, so we need to take care of business at home.

This is a waypoint game for Purdue. Win, and there is a real possibility for a very special season. Lose, and we should still make a bowl game, but the West feels like a long shot.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Penn State Nittany Lions
Opponent Penn State Nittany Lions
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Grass
Mascot A NIttany Lion, so a suit that looks liek it has not been updated since 1934
Tickets $34 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 8:00 pm EST
TV FOX
Online Streaming FOX
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Penn State by 3.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Penn State leads 15-3-1
Last Purdue Win 20-13 at Penn State on 10/9/-2004
Last Penn State Win 35-7 at Penn State on 10/5/2019
SB Nation Blog Representation Black Shoe Diaries
Weather Forecast 84 degrees, partly cloudy
2021 Penn State Postseason Lost to Arkansas 24-10 in Outback Bowl
Coach James Franklin (67-34 in 9th season at Penn State, 91-49 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, T-Mill & Jace

