0 Days to Purdue Football: Bryce Hampton

We’re no longer days away from Purdue football, but mere hours. Our final player in the countdown is one that came to Purdue looking for a challenge and a step up.

Bryce Hampton - Sr. (5)

Las Vegas, NV (Centennial HS)

5’11”, 200 pounds

Cornerback

2022 Projection: Reserve

Purdue returns two very experienced starting corners, but Hampton is expected to provide valuable depth as he makes a step up from his former school. he spent the last few years playing for Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. There he was a two-way player. Last year he rushed for 114 yards and caught 22 passes for 383 yards and 5 TDs. He also finished the year with 36 tackles and a whopping seven interceptions.

Those seven interceptions are a nice addition to the defense as a potential third corner. Obviously the Big Ten is a huge step up from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, but Chris Jefferson showed that the jump from D-II to the Big Ten can be done. Look for Hampton to contribute this year, and given his offensive background, he could potentially play on either side of the ball. He also was a return man for Adams State.