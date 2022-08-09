23 Days to Purdue Football: Cory Trice

Today’s player is one that is coming off of injury. If he can stay healthy this year he can be a tremendous asset defensively.

Cory Trice - Sr. (5)

Hopkinsville, KY (Christian County HS)

6’3”, 215 pounds

Cornerback

2022 Projection: Starter

Trice has been around quite a while. He played in three games and maintained his redshirt as a true freshman in 2018, getting one tackle. In 2019 he had a breakout year. He was an Academic all-Big Ten selection that played in 11 games and started five times. He had an excellent day against Maryland, notching six tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Trice would finish 2019 with 35 tackles and three interceptions. He maintained his starter’s role in 2020, starting all six games and finishing with 31 tackles and another Academic all-Big Ten selection.

Last season he earned his third Academic all-Big Ten nod, but only played in the first two games of the season before an injury ended it early. He still had four tackles and two pass breakups against Oregon State.

If he is healthy, Trice is Purdue’s top cover corner. He can make plays and has the physical size to match up with big receivers. If he can be a shutdown corner that will help the defense tremendously.