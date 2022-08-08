Purdue Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll

It was only one week, but Purdue finally broke a 14 year streak of not being in the top 25 of college football. That came after the big road win at No. 2 Iowa. It was a big step forward and even though the Boilers bowed out after losing to Wisconsin, it received votes for much of the rest of the season, especially after beating Michigan State.

As we are three weeks from kickoff the preseason polls are starting to come out. Purdue did not crack the preseason top 25 according to the coaches, but it did receive a pair of votes.

Alabama (54) 1,634 Ohio State (5) 1,564 Georgia (6) 1,542 Clemson 1,356 Notre Dame 1,284 Michigan 1,232 Texas A&M 1,219 Utah 1,134 Oklahoma 1,027 Baylor 891 Oklahoma State 859 Oregon 734 NC State 726 Michigan State 711 USC 602 Pittsburgh 450 Miami (FL) 433 Texas (1) 383 Wake Forest 381 Wisconsin 369 Kentucky 353 Cincinnati 339 Arkansas 334 Mississippi 327 Houston 257

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

Obviously there is not a lot of data on this season, but when Purdue’s only ranked foe is #20 Wisconsin and only three opponents even received votes it is a good sign for a promising year. It is the first time Purdue has received preseason coaches poll votes since it got 6 in the 2006 preseason poll.