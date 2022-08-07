25 Days to Purdue Football: Kobe Lewis

It is no secret that Purdue’s running game sucked last year, especially after Zander Horvath was hurt. Today’s player should have an immediate impact in that area.

Kobe Lewis - Jr.

Americus, GA (Central Michigan)

5’11”, 220 pounds

Running Back

2022 Projection: Possible Starter

It has been a while since Lewis has seen the field, but he had a great career at Central Michigan before ending up at Purdue. He also has two years of eligibility left. In 2019 he was the lead back and ran for 1,074 and 12 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 164 yards. In the COVID shortened 2020 season he ran for 468 yards and six scores and caught 17 passes for 106 yards and another score, all in just six games.

Unfortunately, Lewis missed all of last season due to injury, but he comes to Purdue as one of the top three backs along with King Doerue and Dylan Downing.