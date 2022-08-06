26 Days to Purdue Football: Andrew Sowinski & Brandon Calloway

Happy Saturday, and it is a double player day today.

Andrew Sowinski - So. (RS)

Indianapolis, IN (Chatard HS)

6’, 195 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Reserve

Sowinski came to Purdue as a walk-on after a distinguished career at Class 3A football power Chatard in Indianapolis. His senior season he helped Chatard to yet another state championship 63 receptions for 1,032 yards and 22 touchdowns heading into the championship game, which are HUGE numbers in a high school offense. He only had one catch for 23 yards in the championship, but Chatard won easily 34-3 over Heritage Hills for their 14th championship. That was enough to get him a preferred walk-on spot and he reportedly has 4.5 speed.

After redshirting in 2020 he actually saw the field last year. He caught a pair of passes against UConn for 15 yards and by the end of the season he was a regular on special teams. He was also out on offense late in the bowl game when the receiver corps was deep into the depth chart.

With good speed he should be a quality special teamer this year.

Brandon Calloway - So.

Griffin, GA (Griffin HS)

6’1”, 195 pounds

Cornerback

2022 Projection: Reserve

Like so many guys last year, Calloway was on the field in the bowl game due to attrition. That was the first game of his career, and he did not log any stats. That was his true freshman year. As a senior in high school in 2020, had 40 tackles, 29 solo, with 1.0 tackle for loss and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Calloway is likely a reserve here in year two, but could develop into a starter in time as a former 3-star recruit.