27 Days to Purdue Football: Trey Firestone

Today we feature a player that I am quite familiar with, as I covered much of his high school career at Zionsville.

Trey Firestone - Fr.

Zionsville, IN (Zionsville HS)

6’2, 190 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Likely Redshirt

Firestone had quite the high school career before ending up at Purdue. He was once a teammate of starting center Gus Hartwig and his older brother Jack is currently plying his trade out at Alexander Field for the Boilers. Trey joins the program this year as a preferred walk-on, and he comes to us after twice leading Zionsville to the Class 5A state championship game, where they lost to Cathedral both times.

This past season he was Zionsville’s leading receiver with 61 receptions for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. He saved one of his best for last as he had 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the state championship. He had a last minute game-winning TD in double coverage to finish off a wild 52-49 win over Avon in week 8 of last season. As a junior he was limited to seven games due to injury, but he still had 25 receptions for 475 yards and 4 touchdowns. He finished his high school career with 1,943 yards receiving and a total of 18 touchdowns.

Firestone was the No. 1 target the last few years at Purdue, and in his conference he did face Division I talent every week. He is a valuable walk-on that could develop into a solid player. He was also a solid baseball player for a good Zionsville team, and with his brother already on the team he could always get a look there.