28 Days to Purdue Football: Ryan Brandt

Today’s player is an in-state recruit that is developing into a reserve.

Ryan Brandt - So. (RS)

Angola, IN (Angola HS)

6’1”, 210 pounds

Safety

2022 Projection: Reserve

Brandt comes to us from Angola, IN, and he was part of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He redshirted during the COVID year, then saw his first career action last season. He played in the final three games of the year. He had a tackle against Indiana in the Bucket game and one against Tennessee in the bowl game. He was also an academic all-Big Ten selection.

He is listed as a safety on the roster, but was a linebacker in high school. That kind of hybrid role could pave a way to the field, but Jalen Graham is the top player there. In high school he also played baseball for Angola, hitting .375 as a junior with a pair of home runs and 19 RBI after batting an impressive .476 as a sophomore.