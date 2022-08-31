‘Twas the night before kickoff, in every fan's house,

Not a fan was sleeping, just ask their spouse;

The jersey’s were hung by the flat screen with care,

In hopes that the Boilers would win the afair;

The players were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of touchdowns danced in their heads;

On the Big Ten Network was the Boilermaker chatter,

I sprang to my feet to see what’s the jabber,

What do ya know, another prediction blather,

Lights turned off so the TV a glow,

Did I forget the beer? Damn it, oh no!;

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

Drug store commercials with sales on beer;

Friends, pizza, and wings, what a day,

Especially the time when Clifford gave the ball away,

As I close my eyes to fall asleep,

tears of joy, I start to weep;

Last thing I look at is the BTN ticker,

Bad news about my team started to flicker;

What! With only ten hours to go,

BTN decided to go toe to toe,

Pulling their channel from many providers,

We all screamed naughty things to Warren,

Now there was one decision to make,

Buy the ticket and get to Ross Ade!

Boiler Up!