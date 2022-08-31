Boilers in the Pros: 53 Man Roster

The NFL’s 32 teams had to trim their roster from over 90 to 53 in the last month.

Here are the Boilers that made the cut:

Markus Bailey - Bengals - Linebacker

Derrick Barnes - Lions - LInebacker

David Bell - Browns - Wide Receiver

Ja’Whaun Bentley - Patriots - Linebacker

David Blough - Lions - Quarterback (Cut later in the day, I don’t get it)

Anthony Brown - Cowboys - Cornerback

Brycen Hopkins - Rams - Tight End

Zander Horvath - Chargers - Fullback

George Karlaftis - Chiefs - Defensive End

DaMarcus Mitchell - Patriots - Defensive End

Rondale Moore - Cardinals - Wide Receiver

Raheem Mostert - Dolphins - Running Back

A couple of surprises here. Zander Horvath makes the cut and is listed as a fullback, make fullbacks great again! He will be a great special teamer and I think can help with catching the ball out of the backfield, love that he made the cut. Mitchell went from UDFA to on the roster, Patriots love his motor and intensity, he bet on himself and it paid off. Anthony Brown remains a mainstay for Dallas in the secondary and Mostert will be part of a committee backfield in Miami.

Here are the Boilers that were cut:

Tyler Coyle - Cowboys - Safety

Grant Hermanns - Jets - OL

Dennis Kelly - Colts - OL

Austin Larkin - Panthers - Defensive End

Greg Long - Cardinals - OL

Jordan Roos - Titans - OL

David Steinmetz - Chiefs - OL

Not a lot of surprises here, but I am surprised Kelly did not workout for the Colts, I think they went younger with their backups on the OL. I did think that Larkin may find his way back on the Panthers 53 man, but was wrong. Most should end up on a practice squad.