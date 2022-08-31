1 Day to Purdue Football: Michael Alaimo & Reese Taylor

WE GET FOOTBALL TOMORROW! That means we have one last double player day today.

Michael Alaimo - So. (RS)

Montvale, NJ (St. Joseph Regional HS)

6’4”, 225 pounds

Quarterback

2022 Projection: Reserve

Normally we see a quarterback battle in training camp, but for once that starter is settled. That doesn’t meant here is not a battle. Alaimo and true freshman Brady Allen are certainly battling for the mantle of “next”. Aidan O’Connell is the unquestioned starter, while I expect Austin Burton to be the primary backup in case of injury. Who get to be No. 3, and thus the likely top backup in a blowout, is critical, because that guy will very likely be the starter in 2023.

So far Alaimo has very little in game experience. He redshirted as a four-star recruit in 2020 (and since that was the COVID year he was basically a true freshman last year). Last season he got in for a handful of plays late against UConn. He completed his only pass attempted for a loss of three yards.

Alaimo has a lot of talent and promise, but barring injury we likely won’t see much of him this year. His real battle will be with Allen for next season.

Reese Taylor - Sr. (5)

Indianapolis, IN (Ben Davis HS)

5’11”, 190 pounds

Defensive Back

2022 Projection: Reserve

Taylor is an interesting addition, as he provides some depth in the secondary where Purdue got hit by injury last year. He spend the last four seasons in Bloomington, playing as a regular for the Hoosiers. He saw a lot of action int hat time too. He had 74 tackles, nine passes defensed, and two interceptions as part of a strong Hoosier defense, especially in 2020. That was his best year as he had 29 tackles, a sack, and a pick with a long return against Michigan State.

Taylor also spent a small amount of time on offense. He rushed for 83 yards and caught 28 passes for 174 yards in 2018. he is a former quarterback in high school, too. I expect him to provide depth in the secondary and play a lot on passing downs.