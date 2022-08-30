Purdue Football: Week 1 Depth Chart

Week 1, Night Game, Blackout, Primetime. Here is my best educated guess at a two deep for this weeks game.

Offense:

QB:

Aidan O’Connell - Grad Austin Burton - Grad

WR:

Charlie Jones - 5th year Mershawn Rice - JR

WR:

Broc Thompson - Senior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Sophomore

Slot:

Tyrone Tracy Jr - 5th Year TJ Sheffield - JR

TE:

Payne Durham - Senior Paul Piferi - JR

LT:

Eric Miller - 5th year Mahamane Moussa - FR

LG:

Spencer Holstege - JR Sione Finau - JR

C:

Gus Hartwig - JR Spencer Holstege - JR

RG:

Marcus Mbow - RS FR Jared Byczinki - SO

RT:

Cam Craig - JR Daniel Johnson - 5th year

This may be the deepest offensive line that Coach Brohm has had during his time at Purdue. At wide receiver it is a lot of prove it guys, no locked in stud like with Bell or Moore. King Doerue is set to lead the backfield again. Payne Durham could be our leading receiver.

Defense:

DE:

Jack Sullivan - 5th year Joe Anderson - JR

Rush End:

Kydran Jenkins - SO Scotty Humpich - 5th year

Nose:

Lawrence Johnson - SR Mo Omonode - FR

Tackle:

Branson Deen SR Prince James Boyd Jr - JR

LB:

OC Brothers - JR Semisi Fakasiieki - 7th (!) Year

LB:

Kieren Douglas - Grad Clyde Washington - JR

Nickel:

Jalen Graham - SR Reesse Taylor - SR

CB:

Cory Trice Jr - SR Tee Denson - SO

CB:

Jamari Brown - 5th year Reese Taylor - SR

S:

Chris Jefferson - Grad Sanoussi Kane - JR

S:

Cam Allen - SR Sanoussi Kane - JR

This is a veteran defense with a lot of playing time experience, some have been starting since they were freshmen, 3 defensive coordinators ago. Trice, Allen, Graham, Deen and Johnson will be the leaders on this veteran defense. Look for this group to be pretty darn good.