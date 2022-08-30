2 Days to Purdue Football: Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Only two days to go, and today we feature one player that will hopefully have a much bigger role this year.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - So. (RS)

Southfield, MI (Walled Lake HS)

6’2”, 195 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Possible Starter

I have had high hopes for Yaseen for some time, mostly because he was a highly touted receiver recruit and 4-star in the 2020 recruiting class. He has good size for an outside receiver and we have seen some glimpses of what he can do.

Yaseen played in one game in 2020, but did not get any stats as he redshirted. last season he was an Academic all-Big Ten pick and played in three games before he was injured. He only got five catches for 93 yards on the season, but he gave us a glimpse of what he can do against Illinois when he caught three passes for 77 yards.

Ya heard, and now Yaseen



What a catch by Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen for @BoilerFootball! pic.twitter.com/eAlqJ859Gj — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 25, 2021

To me, that game was significant, as he got his most run when David Bell was out with an injury. Since Jeff Brohm loves to stretch the field and go over the top we can probably see a few plays like this one this year.