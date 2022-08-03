29 Days to Purdue Football: Kentrell Marks

Purdue’s running game was not great last season, so it is looking for any way to improve after losing top back Zander Horvath to the NFL Draft. It has turned to a familiar school with today’s true freshman.

Kentrell Marks - Fr.

Cleveland, OH (Valley Forge HS)

6’1”, 180 pounds

Running Back

2022 Projection: Possible Redshirt

Marks comes to Purdue from Valley Forge HS in Cleveland, which has sent us a running back before. It is the same high school that gave us Richie Worship, who had an injury plagued career, but he still ran for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns with two more receiving TDs.

Marks was a three-star back with offers from Kentucky, Iowa State, Michigan State, and Pitt as Power 5 schools. He could contribute immediately, as he rushed for 1,470 yards and 23 touchdowns last season in eight games. He played as a power back, but has good breakaway speed. That could be extremely valuable in our offense.