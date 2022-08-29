3 Days to Purdue Football: Tyrone Tracy

It is bad enough that Purdue walked into Iowa City last year and smacked No. 2 Iowa around for a few hours. Even worse, we took two of their best players via the transfer portal this offseason, including today’s player.

Tyrone Tracy - Sr. (5)

Indianapolis, IN (Decatur Central HS)

6’1”, 205 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Starter

We can expect Tracy to play all over the place within the offense. His best case scenario is a poor’s man’s Rondale Moore. he will line up in the backfield on occasion, play int he slot, or play outside. Purdue’s offense is at its best when versatile players like Tracy thrive.

He is experienced, too. As a true freshman in 2018 for Iowa he only caught one pass for 22 yards. He broke out in 2019 with 36 receptions for 589 yards and a touchdown. In the short COVID season of 2020 he only caught 14 passes for 154 yards, while last year he was limited to 15 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. He also has 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground.

He is coming home after four years in Iowa City. He was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year at Decatur Central in Indianapolis. As a senior he had 1,412 yards rushing, 1,132 yards receiving, and 30 total touchdowns. His name is all over the Decatur Central record book, and he was also a four year contributor on their basketball team.

Coach Brohm has spoken very highly of him in camp, so his final season is shaping up to be a good one.