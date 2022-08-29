Penn State vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Purdue opens up week 1 as -3.5 underdogs at home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While an opening week win against a Big Ten opponent would obviously be HUGE, it is not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.

The atmosphere at Ross-Ade will be top notch this Thursday Night, it is set to be a blackout for the fans attending, kids just got back to campus and tailgating will be in full swing. AND don’t forget, you can always bet for your favorite Boilermakers using DraftKings.com. You can bet on individual performances, overs/under and never forget, just to take the Boilermakers Money line and win some solid cash this Thursday!