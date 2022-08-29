 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Week 1, Primetime, Night Game, Blackout.

By kholderf
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue opens up week 1 as -3.5 underdogs at home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While an opening week win against a Big Ten opponent would obviously be HUGE, it is not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.

The atmosphere at Ross-Ade will be top notch this Thursday Night, it is set to be a blackout for the fans attending, kids just got back to campus and tailgating will be in full swing. AND don’t forget, you can always bet for your favorite Boilermakers using DraftKings.com. You can bet on individual performances, overs/under and never forget, just to take the Boilermakers Money line and win some solid cash this Thursday!

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Penn State Nittany Lions
Opponent Penn State Nittany Lions
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Grass
Mascot A NIttany Lion, so a suit that looks liek it has not been updated since 1934
Tickets $34 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 8:00 pm EST
TV FOX
Online Streaming FOX
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Penn State by 3.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Penn State leads 15-3-1
Last Purdue Win 20-13 at Penn State on 10/9/-2004
Last Penn State Win 35-7 at Penn State on 10/5/2019
SB Nation Blog Representation Black Shoe Diaries
Weather Forecast 84 degrees, partly cloudy
2021 Penn State Postseason Lost to Arkansas 24-10 in Outback Bowl
Coach James Franklin (67-34 in 9th season at Penn State, 91-49 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, T-Mill & Jace

In This Stream

Penn State (0-0, 0-0) at Purdue (0-0, 0-0) Game Center

View all 7 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...