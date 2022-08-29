Penn State vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Purdue opens up week 1 as -3.5 underdogs at home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While an opening week win against a Big Ten opponent would obviously be HUGE, it is not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.
The atmosphere at Ross-Ade will be top notch this Thursday Night, it is set to be a blackout for the fans attending, kids just got back to campus and tailgating will be in full swing.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|Stadium
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|Capacity
|57,236
|Surface
|Grass
|Mascot
|A NIttany Lion, so a suit that looks liek it has not been updated since 1934
|Tickets
|$34 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|8:00 pm EST
|TV
|FOX
|Online Streaming
|FOX
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Penn State by 3.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Penn State leads 15-3-1
|Last Purdue Win
|20-13 at Penn State on 10/9/-2004
|Last Penn State Win
|35-7 at Penn State on 10/5/2019
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Black Shoe Diaries
|Weather Forecast
|84 degrees, partly cloudy
|2021 Penn State Postseason
|Lost to Arkansas 24-10 in Outback Bowl
|Coach
|James Franklin (67-34 in 9th season at Penn State, 91-49 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Yes, T-Mill & Jace
