Purdue Football Recruiting: Kendrick Gilbert Commits!

Let us all give the Texas Longhorns current coaching staff a big THANK YOU.

Why you ask? Well, when Texas hired their mew staff, new head football coach decided to let Mark Hagen walk, who was one of the best assistants on the previous staff. This opened the door for Hagen to make his way back to Indiana and to make another stint at Purdue.

Coach Brohm made a call and details worked out.

The defensive line is in the middle of stringing back to back great classes, the 2022 class was highlighted with stud Nic Caraway, now the 2023 class will be lead by in state monster, Kendrick Gilbert.

Gilbert, who is a 6-6, 255 pound DT/DE from state powerhouse, Cathedral High School, had it down to Purdue and Kentucky. While the original target date was to commit before the season started, we will always take more.

Kendrick is joining a heavy defensive line class, where now 5 of the 18 commits are penciled in as defensive lineman. Gilbert adds to Indiana Natives coming to West Lafayette for the 2023 class, which is one of the better classes for the state in quite some time.

Kendrick is a solid pass rusher as he is a run stopper. He has excellent “get off” when the ball is snapped. If he is asked to play defensive end at Purdue, he will be awesome there, if he asked to play on the inside, he will be awesome there.

Fit is no issue. Pencil him in as a day 1 starter. Book it,

If you aren’t already excited for the upcoming season, this should put you over the edge. Great work, as always Coach Hagen as the lead on this commit.