4 Days to Purdue Football: Deion Burks

The new redshirt rules that allow players to appear in a handful of games and still redshirt are quite useful, especially for today’s player.

Deion Burks - Fr. (RS)

Belleville, MI (Belleville HS)

5’11”, 180 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Contributor

You can play in up to four games and hold on to your redshirt, and that is exactly what Burks did last season. He played in the first couple of games as a hybrid WR/RB and even got one carry for 6 yards against UConn. This was after he was a three-star recruit out of Michigan who had a stellar senior year with a 9-0 regular season record.

Because of injuries, suspensions, and NFL departures he was called into service in the bowl game against Tennessee. He ended up having a very big play, as he had a 26 yard reception just before halftime that set up Purdue’s go-ahead touchdown after the defense had recovered a fumble.

Burks is likely more of a slot guy, but we could see him com out of the backfield, too. Like many players, he will have every chance to catch a lot of passes this year.