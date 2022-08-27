5 Days to Purdue Football: Nic Caraway & Elijah Canion

We’re used to seeing #5 as George Karlaftis coming off the edge to cause havoc in the backfield, but he is off to the NFL. this year one of the two new #5s is his potential replacement.

Nic Caraway - Fr.

Bryan, TX (Bryan HS)

6’4”, 260 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Potential Starter

Caraway has reportedly been very impressive in camp, which is very good for a true freshman. He was a four star recruit according to Rivals and the No. 105 recruit overall. He alreayd has good size as a rush end, and that will be needed with the departure of Karlaftis. He played in the 2022 All-American Bowl as one of the top players in the nation and had 136 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and five forced fumbles over his final two seasons of high school.

I am excited to see what Caraway can do here on day 1. It is not often that you get a player of his caliber that can start from the beginning of his career at defensive end. If he can even be half of what Karlaftis was it will be a big help.

Elijah Canion - Jr.

Hollywood, FL (Auburn)

6’4”, 220 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Potential Starter

Canion saw an opportunity at Purdue and decided to take it. He is a big outside receiver that will get every chance he can to play after the departures of David Bell and Milton Wright. He spent the last two seasons at Auburn and he played sparingly, but had some big plays. In their 2020 bowl win over Northwestern he caught three passes for 80 yards, including a 57 yard touchdown.

Canion only has 7 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown in his career, but he should get a lot more than that this season.