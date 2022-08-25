7 Days to Purdue Football: Jamari Brown

In one week we will be back in Ross-Ade Stadium watching football! For today’s player, it means one last go-round after he transferred in last season.

Jamari Brown - Sr. (5)

Sunrise, FL (Blanche Ely HS)

6’3”, 205 pounds

Cornerback

2022 Projection: Starter

After Cory Trice was lost to injury Brown became a very valuable pickup. He transferred to Purdue from Kentucky, where he played in 15 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons and had 26 tackles with a fumble recovery.

At Purdue, he found his niche. He ended up starting 11 of the 13 games opposite Dedrick Mackey at corner and was a solid player. He finished with 32 tackles and broke up seven passes. Against Wisconsin he forced a pair of fumbles, one of which was picked up by George Karlaftis and returned for a touchdown.

Perhaps his most memorable play was in the bowl game, where he stopped Jaylen Wright at the goal line in overtime to get a turnover on downs. Admittedly, it was a fast whistle by the side judge and should have been ruled a touchdown, but since the play was stopped dead due to forward progress on the whistle the play was not reviewable.

With trice back this season Purdue returns a pair of starting corners, as he will pair with Brown on the edge. Both will play a lot of snaps, but they have the experience to be difference makers.