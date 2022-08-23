Penn State (0-0, 0-0) at Purdue (0-0, 0-0) Game Center

The 2022 Purdue football season is finally here! Coming off of a 9-4 season that exceeded all expectations, Purdue fans are cautiously optimistic about 2022. It all begins on a Thursday night nationally televised game with Penn State. The Boilers and Nittany Lions will start the season as the marquee game on the formal opening night of the year. This is Purdue’s second appearance in such a game, as it started the 2018 season at home against Northwestern on a Thursday night.

Purdue starts the year with a real shot to win the Big Ten West, and those aspirations will improve greatly with a season opening win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won nine straight against Purdue and hold a 15-3-1 lead in the all-time series. Purdue has not beaten Penn State since the 2004 season, which was its only win ever in Happy Valley. This should be a good one!