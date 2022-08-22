10 Days to Purdue Football: Cam Allen

Today’s player is one of the most experienced on the roster and is coming off of his best season to date.

Cam Allen - Sr.

Bluefield, VA (Graham HS)

6’1”, 195 pounds

Safety

2022 Projection: Starter

Last season Allen was arguably Purdue’s best defender not named George Karlaftis. He was an honorable mention all-Big Ten selection and led the team with four interceptions, two of which came on the road at Iowa. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week that week, too. He finished with 65 tackles and started all 13 games at safety. He also recovered a fumble and there was at least one time (I can’t remember if it was at Nebraska or Iowa) that he had a bead on a near certain pick-six but he couldn’t hold on to the ball.

This was the second straight season in which he led Purdue in interceptions, as he had two in 2020. He also had one as a freshman in 2019, giving him seven for his career so far. So far the only game in which he has not played in his career was at Nevada in 2019, so he is a critical part of the offense.

In 2022 Allen has the potential to be an all-Big Ten caliber player. He is one of the best returning safeties in the conference and will play a huge role.