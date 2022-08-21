11 Days to Purdue Football: Jack Albers & Tee Denson

It is another double player day, including a starter from last year.

Jack Albers - Sr. (5)

Louisville, KY (St. Xavier HS)

6’, 185 pounds

Quarterback/Holder

2022 Projection: Starter

Yes, Albers is about fifth string on the depth chart when it comes to being a quarterback, but he is still a starter that started all 13 games last year. Where, do you ask? He is the holder on placekicks, which is a critically important position when Mitchell Fineran is one of the better kickers in college football.

Albers started his career at the University of Dayton, but transferred to Purdue and walked-on before the 2020 season. He did not play that year, but last season he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He handled placements in all 13 games, and even got to throw a pass in the season opener against Oregon State. Purdue ran a fake field goal and he got off a pass to Payne Durham, but it was wrestled away by a defender for an interception. It was still a great play and the pick was more on Durham.

Jack should continue to be a starter this year at holder, and that is great for continuity.

Tee Denson - Jr.

Atlanta, GA (Kansas State University)

6’, 195 pounds

Cornerback

2022 Projection: Reserve

In today’s game of college football you can never have too many good players in the secondary. That’s critical when playing some great passing offenses. That’s why Denson is a good pickup coming into the season.

Denson is a transfer from Kansas State, where he played in 12 games last year and made six tackles. He also added an interception against Nevada. In his one start against Texas in 2020 he had a career high five tackles, so he brings two years of experience to Purdue.

Cory Trice and Jamari Brown are projected as the top two corners going into this season, but Denson is one of the guys expected to be a top reserve.