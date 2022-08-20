12 Days to Purdue Football: Austin Burton & Jah’von Grigsby

Welcome to the last weekend without college football January! Let’s kick it off with a double player day.

Austin Burton - Sr. (6)

Newton, MA (West Orange HS)

6’3”, 210 pounds

Quarterback

2022 Projection: Reserve

While Aidan O’Connell is the unquestioned starter at quarterback, we will still likely see Burton from time-to-time. That’s mostly because AOC is about as mobile as the Boilermaker statue. Last season Burton often got a couple of snaps per game because of his ability to run, giving the offense another element. The former UCLA transfer got his Master’s degree from Purdue this spring and decided to come back for his sixth COVID year.

Burton ended up playing in seven games last season. He was 5 of 7 throwing the ball for 44 yards and he rushed 13 times for 38 yards. He enters this season as the No. 2 quarterback and emergency starter in case of injury to AOC, but we will still likely see him in a special package from time to time.

Jah’von Grigsby - Fr. (RS)

Baton Rouge, LA (Scotlandville Magnet)

5’11”, 195 pounds

Safety

2022 Projection: Reserve

Grigsby is a bit of a mystery, as he redshirted last season in his first year on campus. He was a three-star recruit out of Louisiana and this year he joins a crowded defensive secondary looking for playing time. Because of COVID shortening his senior year of high school he has not seen a lot of action int he last two years, but he still has plenty of time to make an impact.

He is making an impact off the field, however. In the summer he was part of the Purdue delegation of Big Ten athletes that made a symbolic journey from Selma to Montgomery to promote further civil rights. To me, that is better than anything he will ever do on the field.