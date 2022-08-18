Can Purdue Football Take Down Maryland and Nebraska?

With two Big Ten games and three non-conference games out of the way Casey and I dive headfirst into the next two games on the schedule. Purdue will head to Maryland and then play at home against Nebraska. If Purdue truly wants to have a special season these are two games that Purdue needs to win.

Remember the last time Purdue played Maryland? I sure do. It did not go well. I also remember the first time Maryland and Purdue faced off in a bowl game about which the less is said the better.

I don’t know if you’ve heard but Nebraska is back! Or maybe. No, definitely! They were just unlucky last year. Scott Frost is gonna take them back to glory if they could just figure out how to score more points than their opponents.

Casey goes after Nebraska as the IU of football and quite frankly he’s not wrong. Plus, at the top we discuss the secret meeting about the future of Power 5 football and possibly leaving the NCAA. All that and more on this wonderful episode of the Hammer and Rails podcast.