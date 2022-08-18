 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

14 Days to Purdue Football: Yanni Karlaftis

There is another...

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Today’s player is now looking to make a name for himself and step out of the shadow of his older brother.

Yanni Karlaftis - Fr. (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)

6’3”, 230 pounds

Linebacker/Defensive End

2022 Projection: Contributor

We did not get to see much of the multiple Karlafti defense last year. While big George had a great year he parlayed into a first round draft selection after just three seasons in West Lafayette, Yanni played sparingly. He officially held on to his redshirt, but he appeared in four games. He had a single tackle against UConn.

That experience should help him see the field this year. He is expected to shift from linebacker into a more hybrid DE/LB role, which has always been a good spot in Purdue’s defense. As a former 4-star recruit he comes in with high expectations. He won a state title with George in high school, but now it is his time to make his own name.

