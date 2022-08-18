14 Days to Purdue Football: Yanni Karlaftis

Today’s player is now looking to make a name for himself and step out of the shadow of his older brother.
Yanni Karlaftis - Fr. (RS)
West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)
6’3”, 230 pounds
Linebacker/Defensive End
2022 Projection: Contributor
We did not get to see much of the multiple Karlafti defense last year. While big George had a great year he parlayed into a first round draft selection after just three seasons in West Lafayette, Yanni played sparingly. He officially held on to his redshirt, but he appeared in four games. He had a single tackle against UConn.
That experience should help him see the field this year. He is expected to shift from linebacker into a more hybrid DE/LB role, which has always been a good spot in Purdue’s defense. As a former 4-star recruit he comes in with high expectations. He won a state title with George in high school, but now it is his time to make his own name.
Loading comments...