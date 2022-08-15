College Football Preseason AP Poll: Purdue Receives Votes

Purdue has not appeared in college football’s preseason AP Poll since 2005 and has only appeared in the poll overall twice since falling out later that year. 2005 was also the last time Purdue even received votes in the preseason AP Poll... until today.

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

While it is not a preseason ranking, just receiving votes again is a tremendous step forward for the first time in 17 years. the schedule, on paper, looks favorable too. We have a single preseason top 25 team on it (Wisconsin at #18) and only four others that even received votes. Even if Purdue just beats the teams that did not receive votes it will go 7-5.

A season opening win over Penn State could propel Purdue into the top 25, especially if it is a convincing one.