Let’s Preview Penn State and Minnesota In Podcast Form!

Casey and I are back after taking a week off of the podcast following Casey being sick. Today we are kicking back into high gear and previewing the Big Ten football season. Purdue of course has a 9 game conference slate and it starts off with a bang. Purdue opens the season September 1st against Penn State at home. This is a night game on Fox. The eyes of the college football world will be on Purdue.

We take a look at the first two conference opponents for our Boilermakers and boy could they give Purdue problems. Penn State had an underwhelming season last year but return a QB who is heading into his 6th year in college football. So he’s definitely got some experience. The thing that always scares you about Penn State though is the defense and this season is no exception. Penn State has some big names, and big players, on this roster that Purdue will face. Casey gives us some stats and we give our thoughts on what Purdue needs to do to win.

Looking ahead to the next game, after the non-conference games, Purdue will head to Minnesota which has been quite the problem for Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers. Brohm has scored just one victory over Fleck and Purdue has had some very bad luck with officiating in games against Minnesota. That’s no excuse of course but it is certainly a thing that has happened. Can Purdue head up to Minnesota and win in that stadium for the first time in the history of that building? We discuss.

