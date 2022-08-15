17 Days to Purdue Football: Chris Jefferson & Christian Gelov

Both of today’s players are recent transfers into the program, but only one saw action last season.

Chris Jefferson - Sr. (5)

Euclid, OH (Benedictine HS)

5’11”, 190 pounds

Safety

2022 Projection: Starter

Jefferson is a player that came to Purdue last season in order to prove himself. At Findlay University in Ohio he was a two-time Division II All-American and his conference’s defensive player of the year in 2020. With the ability to grad transfer, plus the free COVID year, he decided to step up a level as a challenge.

It worked out, too. Jefferson was a regular in the lineup all season and finished with 47 tackles, an interception, and four pass breakups. His interception helped seal the road win at Nebraska. Jefferson also had a huge bowl game with a whopping 15 tackles.

The surprise departure of Marvin Grant to Kansas likely means more playing time for Jefferson this year. With Cam Allen back there, Purdue has a pair of good, experienced safeties along with Jalen Graham as a hybrid S/LB.

Christian Gelov - So. (RS)

Noblesville, IN (Guerin Catholic HS)

6’, 175 pounds

Quarterback

2022 Projection: Reserve

Gelov is in his third year of college football, but spent his first season in Fort Worth, TX at TCU, where he redshirted. He then came to Purdue last season and sat the bench. IN high school he played at Guerin Catholic near Noblesville, where in three years he threw for 2,594 yards and 23 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also added 611 yards rushing and six scores.

As a walk-on, Gelov is well down the depth chart at QB, but you just never know, as proven by Aidan O’Connell.