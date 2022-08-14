18 Days to Purdue Football: Brady Allen

Aidan O’Connell enters the year at the next great Purdue quarterback, as he is in line for a 4,000 yard season and possible NFL draft slot. Who is next after him though? Today’s player is often thought of the next one in the cradle.

Brady Allen - Fr.

Fort Branch, IN (Gibson Southern HS)

6’6”, 210 pounds

Quarterback

2022 Projection: Likely redshirt

Just because I say “redshirt” for Allen doesn’t mean I don’t think he will play. Players can play in up to four games and hold their redshirt, so it would not surprise me if Allen got some mop-up duty along the way. AOC is the unquestioned No. 1 and Austin Burton is likely the primary backup, but the No. 3 spot comes down to Allen and Michael Alaimo. Whoever wins the No. 3 spot is in line to start next year.

Allen has a great shot at it, too. He was one of the highest rated quarterbacks in the nation in 2022. He for 11,918 yards, ranking second all-time in the state of Indiana, and 149 touchdowns throughout his high school career. Last season he chucked the ball around for 4,253 yards and 58 scores as Gibson Southern went 14-1 and beat Brebeuf in the Class 3A state title game. He threw for five scores in the title game. As a four-star recruit he was named Indiana’s Mr. Football.

On a fun personal note, his uncle is the drummer for the band Florida-Georgia Line.