19 Days to Purdue Football: Jordan Buchanan

Purdue’s recruiting fortunes improved dramatically in 2022, partially because of today’s player.

Jordan Buchanan - Fr.

Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)

6’1”, 175 pounds

Cornerback

2022 Projection: Likely redshirt

I say that Buchanan is likely headed towards a redshirt year because Purdue seems pretty set at corner, barring injury. With the return of Cory Trice from injury Purdue is in a much better position.

Buchanan is a player for the future. He was a three-star recruit and last season he had four interceptions, 38 tackles and 13 pass breakups in his final year of high school. He comes from a strong football family. His brother Braylen, played at Tennessee and Louisiana Tech, while his brother Ray Jr. was a defensive back at Northern Iowa.

Then there is his dad. His father, Ray Buchanan, had an 11 year NFL career with the Colts, Falcons, and Raiders. He was also a college teammate of our own Jeff Brohm.