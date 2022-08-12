20 Days to Purdue Football: OC Brothers & Kyle Adams

Practices are off to a great start and we’re in the last 20 on the roster. There will be several double player days going forward, including today.

OC Brothers - Jr. (RS)

Southwest Brevard County, FL (Rockledge)

6’2”, 225 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Potential Starter

Brothers is starting to have an emerging role within the defense. He began his career at Auburn, where he played in two games during the 2019 season. He played in a single game there in 2020, then transferred to Purdue before last season in search of playing time.

He found it there, too. He played in 12 games last season, mostly as a situational linebacker and on special teams. He finished with 12 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and a pass breakup. His ability to cause tackles for loss in key situations is a a big asset, and hopefully he can expand on it this season.

In high school Brothers was a top 50 player for his position accoridng to ESPN. He had 99 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five interceptions as a senior. He was also an all-conference selection in basketball.

Kyle Adams - So. (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)

6’1”, 180 pounds

Quarterback

2022 Projection: Reserve

It seems like the best players from West Lafayette’s last state championship team are all ending up staying right at home. Mo Omonode, Caleb Krockover, and Yanni Karlaftis are already on the team from the 2018 Class 3A championship. Now we have their quarterback.

Adams had a stellar career at West Side. He had 106 career touchdown passes and 8,554 career passing yards, finishing with a 72% career completion percentage while running for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the Red Devils to the state title as a junior in 2018 and set the state record for single game passing yards with 571. His 294 completions in 2019 is also a state record.

That was good enough to get him a spot at FCS power James Madison. He played in two games over two years there, notching a 19 yard run and attempting one pass. this year he decided to come home, where is is well down the depth chart, but at the FCS level. With passing stats like he had at West side you just never know.