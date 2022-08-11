21 Days to Purdue Football: Sanoussi Kane

It is never great to start the year injured, but today’s player is a little banged up right now and coach Brohm has said he may not be available for the opener.

Sanoussi Kane - Jr.

Harlem, NY (Blair Academy)

6’, 205 pounds

Safety

2022 Projection: Reserve

Kane was a member of the 2020 recruiting class and has been a contributor from day 1. He has only made one start, but he has appeared as a reserve in all 19 games possible to date. He only has 10 tackles in that time, but he has been a valuable player to come in and play a few snaps here and there.

His best game last year came at Nebraska, where he finished with three tackles. He had to have offseason hip surgery, so according to GBI he could be out for a bit. While he may miss the opener, he is expected to play this year.