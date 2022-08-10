22 Days to Purdue Football: King Doerue

Purdue football does not need to go full ground and pound like Wisconsin, but a more consistent running game would help a lot in 2022. One of the players looking to bring that is today’s senior.

King Doerue - Sr.

Amarillo, TX (Tascosa HS)

5’10”, 205 pounds

Running Back

2022 Projection: Starter

Doe rue enters this season as the most experienced running back on the roster. In three years he has rushed for 1,048 yards and 7 TDs while catching 41 passes for 324 yards and three more scores. That ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is critical in Jeff Brohm’s offense, so he will always have a role.

Seven of his 10 career touchdowns came as a true freshman in 2019. He only had 17 carries and one reception (though it was for a TD) in the short 2020 season, but last year he had a respectable 533 yards and two scores. His best game was against Minnesota, where he had 95 yards on a rainy day and added six receptions for 39 yards.

For his career he has averaged 3.7 yards per carry. He is not an explosive back, but in space he can make some plays. He had a big 46 yard catch and run to help seal the Michigan State game late. If he can get better blocking and increase his YPC int he range of 5 that would be great.