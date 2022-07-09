54 Days to Purdue Football: Ben Kreul & Josh Kaltenberger

There was no No. 55 yesterday, but we make up for it today with a double player day.

Ben Kreul – Jr.

Waukesha, WI (Catholic Memorial HS)

6’3”, 235 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Contributor

Kreul is entering his third year in the program, and he is a former three-star recruit as part of the 2020 cycle. In his last two years of high school he was quite successful, as his team went 25-3 and won a pair of state titles.

He did not play during the 2020 season, but last year he played in 10 games as a reserve. He finished the year with four tackles, two of which came in the game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Due to attrition, he was forced into action in the bowl game against Tennessee, where he had a tackle.

I see Kreul as a player htat earned a bit more playing time this coming season. He has good size for a linebacker and should be a strong reserve, if not a potential starter.

Josh Kaltenberger – Jr.

Cranberry Township, PA (Seneca Valley, HS)

6’5”, 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Reserve

Kaltenberger has been a developmental player so far in his time at Purdue. He was a three-star recruit as a center in the 2020 class out of Seneca Valley HS in Pennsylvania. To my knowledge he has yet to see the field, but he might have played against UConn where basically everyone on the roster got to play. He projects mostly as a guard and a center, and Purdue seems to be set there for the near future. Two of those three spots are already spoken for and the transfer of Sione Finau likely fills the third for 2022.