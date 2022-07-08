Boilers in the Pros: The Jaden Ivey Debut

After 1 game in the NBA Summer League, there is already league wide buzz about Jaden Ivey.

In his debut, he scored 20 points, had 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, all while committing 0 turnovers.

It turns out, the spacing in the league may be very beneficial to JI, as many predicted. His next level gear, where he can get to the bucket that we saw for two years, no goes uncontested for the most part as there is not an anchoring center.

His athleticism and quickness looked very good on defense last night as well, as he was a pester on ball.

It is only game 1 in the summer league, but he looked great and it should excite all of us Boilermakers.

Yeah, Jaden Ivey has some ingredients that you can't teach. pic.twitter.com/6zPqzI7MMf — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 8, 2022

Anyway, it is only game one. But, man, was he fun to watch.

Here is the Summer League Schedule if you are interested in watching our former Boilers.

Jaden Ivey - Pistons

Trevion Williams - Celtics

Sasha Stefanovic - Spurs

Dakota Mathias - Grizzlies

Vince Edwards - Knicks