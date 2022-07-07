56 Days to Purdue Football: Jayden Scruggs

Cathedral turns out some talented football players each year. Today’s player is one of three from Cathedral on the roster.

Jayden Scruggs - Fr. (RS)

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral HS)

6’1”, 235 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Reserve

Scruggs was part of a championship program at Cathedral. in 2020 he helped the Irish win yet another state championship, as they went 13-1 with their only loss coming by 4 points at 6A power Center Grove. They rolled through their five tournament games, winning each by at least 18 points. He was part of a defense that held three of their five tournament opponents to a touchdown or less. He finished the year with 4.5 sacks and 31 total tackles and had a big game in the state championship win over Zionsville with a pair of tackles for loss.

Scruggs earned a walk-on spot at Purdue, and he projects mostly as a practice player for now. Do not count him out though, as players from Cathedral have a way with finding themselves to the field.