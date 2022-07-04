59 Days to Purdue Football: Farrell Henderson III

Adding walk-ons is always good. Adding a walk-on from a championship program is even better.

Farrell Henderson III - Fr.

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral HS)

5’11”, 225 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Redshirt

Henderson is a redshirt freshman walk-on. He comes to Purdue from Cathedral HS in Indianapolis, where he had a decorated career. The Fighting Irish won the last two Class 5A state championships with him, going 27-2 the last two seasons with both losses to 6A Center Grove. They rolled through the state playoffs each time, winning all 11 playoff games by double digits. This past season their closest challenge in the tournament was a 23-7 win over New Palestine.

As far as stats go I see he had 43 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and two sacks entering the 2020 state championship game, which was his final year at Cathedral. They went 13-1 and won all five playoff games by 18 points or more.