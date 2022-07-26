37 Days to Purdue Football: Caleb Lahey & Jacob Wahlberg

Today we have a pair of players that are lesser known on the roster, but they are looking to make an impact.

Caleb Lahey - So. (RS)

Bismark, IL (Mismarck-Henning/Rossville Allen HS)

5’10”, 205 pounds

Running Back

2022 Projection: Reserve

Lahey came to Purdue as the small town football legend. He played for a school just north of Danville, Illinois and he rushed for more than 5,500 yards in his career even with an ACL injury that ended his sophomore season.

If you think that looks like an Anthrop I can understand why. He was the small school hero and now he is in year three at Purdue looking for a role. He even broke a 20-yard touchdown run late in the spring game this year, so he has a chance to see the field. That touchdown gave the offense a late lead in the game, but the defense eventually won the close game. He finished the spring game with 13 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Lahey was also an Academic all-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Jacob Wahlberg - Jr.

Muskegon, MI (Mona Shores HS)

6’4”, 235 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Possible starter

A two-time Academic all-Big Ten selection, Wahlberg is entering year 4 in the program. He played sparingly as a reserve in 2019, but maintained his redshirt. He did not play at all in 2020, but made a strong impression last year as a reserve in 10 games. He was mostly a special teamer, but saw time at linebacker as a reserve. He finished the year with six tackles and grabbed his first career interception against Indiana in the Bucket game.

Wahlberg will be a definite contributor this year, and could end up starting a few times at linebacker.