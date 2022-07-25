Will Purdue Football Run the Non-Conference Table?

With football season coming up just around the corner it’s time for the podcast to pivot! We are heading away from basketball season and into talking football all the time (unless something big happens). Today Casey and I take the time to discuss the newly released Purdue variant helmet. Casey and I are of different minds on this one. I love it, but he thinks it can use some work.

After the break we take a look at the three non-conference games that the team has lined up. None of the teams are world beaters. Indiana State, Syracuse, and Florida Atlantic. None of those teams really strike fear into my heart. But, will the loss of players from both sides of the ball cause this team to regress from what was a surprising and successful 2021 season?

Casey and I go game by game through the 2022 non-conference season and give you a bit of information on each opponent and what we think this Purdue team is capable of. It’s a weird feeling to have optimism going into football season and this schedule brings us nothing but optimism. Casey and I seem to agree that the team has a very good shot to run the table. What do you think? Let us know.