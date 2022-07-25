38 Days to Purdue Football: Dylan Downing

Purdue did not have much of a running game in 2021, but today’s player is one that will try to change that in 2022.

Dylan Downing - Jr.

Carmel, IN (Carmel HS)

6’, 225 pounds

Running Back

2022 Projection: Contributor

Downing had his ups and downs in 2021. He finished the year with a modest 185 yards rushing on 44 carries with a touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 49 yards, including a big 21 yard catch and run in the bowl game.

His two big highlights came against UConn and Indiana. Against the Huskies he had a season high 72 yards on 14 carries and added 19 yards receiving. Against the Hoosiers he had 39 yards on only three carries, but he broke open a 33 yard touchdown run for the final score of the regular season. He was mostly the No. 3 back in 2021, which isn’t bad considering he transferred from UNLV. He had just three carries and two catches for eight yards each way in 2020 for UNLV.

Downing is one of three players vying for the starting job headed into 2022. King Doerue has more than 1,000 yards in his career and Kobe Lewis is a promising transfer from Central Michigan, but Downing will be in the mix for more carries.