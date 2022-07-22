41 Days to Purdue Football: Caleb Krockover and Ben Furtney

Today we feature a couple of walk-ons, one of which had a very short transition from high school to college.

Caleb Krockover - So. (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)

5’9”, 195 pounds

Kicker

2022 Projection: Reserve

Purdue has taken full advantage of both West Lafayette HS and Lafayette Central Catholic HS being state powers in their respective classes. Krockover was part of West Side’s 2018 undefeated state championship team that featured George and Yanni Karlaftis. He was also a teammate of freshman Mo Omonode.

Krockover has not seen the field yet, but last season as a redshirt freshman he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He was also a big weapon for the Red Devils in high school, as he was 19 of 21 on field goals in his four years and 9 of 10 as a senior in 2019. He even had a long of 45 yards, which is a tremendous asset to have at the 3A level.

While Krockover is unlikely to play this year because Mitchell Fineran has the job, he could compete for the starting job in 2023.

Ben Furtney - So. (RS)

South Elgin, IL (St. Charles North)

6’, 225 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Special Teams Contributor

Furtney was also an Academic all-Big ten selection last year, and he comes from a family of athletes. His sister plays golf at Duke, which is one of the top programs in the country. He redshirted as a walk-on in 2020, but saw the field in 11 games last year as a special teamer. He did not notch any stats.

We may see more of Furtney this year one defense. He registered a sack in the spring game, and given that he was a regular special teamer this past year he can contribute more this year. he had a decorated high school career as he helped his team reach Illinois’ Class 7A State championship game.