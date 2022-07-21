42 Days to Purdue Football: Clyde Washington

Purdue’s situation at linebacker this coming season is a little murky. Today’s player might make that a little more clear.

Clyde Washington - Jr.

Medford, NJ (Lenape HS)

6’3”, 235 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Contributor

Washington is a Purdue legacy. His grandfather played football at Purdue back in the 1950s, so he has a strong family connection to the program. So far he has had a bit of an impact.

in his true freshman season of 2020 he had one tackle and played in two games as a reserve. Last season he was more of a regular. He played in all 13 games as a reserve and on special teams and finished with six tackles. There is an opportunity for more this year, too. Long time starter Jaylan Alexander is gone, so there is a starting role opened up with a lot of snaps available. Can Washington seize it?