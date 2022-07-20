 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boilers in the Pros: Two Boilermakers Get Drafted

Jackson Smeltz and Curtis Washington are headed to the show!

By kholderf
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

I am not sure I will ever understand the MLB Draft occurring in the middle of the season, but, regardless of how weird it is, two Purdue Boilermakers were selected in the draft.

First, Ace Pitcher, First Team All B1G and Academic All American.

Jackson is a local product from McCutcheon High School and the big lefty is headed to the Padres Farm System. He was selected in the 10th round.

Next up, you have fan favorite, Curtis Washington. Washington may be the most exciting player to ever play at Alexander Field. His aggressive play in the batters box, on the bases and in the outfield always provided some electricity in the atmosphere at Alexander.

He is headed to the Mariners Farm System. Washington was selected in the 19th round of the draft. Washington does lack any swagger, he is lightning in a bottle!

Congratulations to Jackson and Curtis!

