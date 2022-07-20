Boilers in the Pros: Two Boilermakers Get Drafted

I am not sure I will ever understand the MLB Draft occurring in the middle of the season, but, regardless of how weird it is, two Purdue Boilermakers were selected in the draft.

First, Ace Pitcher, First Team All B1G and Academic All American.

Jackson is a local product from McCutcheon High School and the big lefty is headed to the Padres Farm System. He was selected in the 10th round.

Good luck to Smeltzy in the @Padres organization. Perhaps he pitches in-state with the @TinCaps early in his pro career. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/w1ypfwszOq — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) July 18, 2022

Next up, you have fan favorite, Curtis Washington. Washington may be the most exciting player to ever play at Alexander Field. His aggressive play in the batters box, on the bases and in the outfield always provided some electricity in the atmosphere at Alexander.

He is headed to the Mariners Farm System. Washington was selected in the 19th round of the draft. Washington does lack any swagger, he is lightning in a bottle!

@Swaggyc5 Gets the Call ⚾️



Curtis is one of the most exciting players we've had during our Alexander Field era. Thrilled to see the @Mariners select the West Memphis native in the @MLBDraft. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/7NVgXWrgHW — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) July 19, 2022

Congratulations to Jackson and Curtis!