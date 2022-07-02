 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

61 Days to Purdue Football: Aaron Roberts

The sophomore will try to work his way onto the field.

By jumboheroes
/ new

The Purdue offensive line’s success comes at the detriment of the player on today’s countdown. Aaron Roberts has yet to see the field for Purdue but continues to put in the work.

Aaron Roberts - So.

Indianapolis, IN (Cardinal Ritter HS)

6’4”, 295 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Deep reserve

Roberts has yet to find his place on the field during his time at Purdue but as with all young talent on this team there’s always this season. With a talented offensive line corps in front of him Roberts may not see the field this year but with time and effort he could find himself on the two deep next year as he’s certainly got the size for it.

In This Stream

2022 Countdown to Purdue Football

View all 33 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...